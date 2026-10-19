Donnie Wahlberg on plane that skidded off Las Vegas airport runway, hit fence: "Pilots saved our lives"

Donnie Wahlberg, the actor and New Kids On The Block singer, is thanking pilots for "avoiding a serious disaster" after the plane he was on skidded off the runway and hit a fence at a Las Vegas airport Sunday.

"We're all OK, I'm OK," Wahlberg said in a social media video posted from the airport. "We were taking off and didn't get up in the air and ran out of runway."

Eight people were on board the mid-size business jet that was headed to Toronto shortly before 11 a.m. when the pilot aborted takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Harry Reid International Airport said no one was injured when the plane hit a perimeter fence. The incident caused a ground stop at the airport while the runway was inspected.

"These pilots saved our lives and God covered us because I'm not sure how many fences we avoided but we didn't avoid the last one," Wahlberg said.

The Dorchester native said his team and friends were on board the flight. He said there were some "rather intense" moments but credits the pilots for avoiding trucks and heavy equipment nearby.

"We just finished praying and I looked out the window and said, 'we are not going up in the air today,'" he said. "The airplane did take some lumps - but we did not."

The FAA said the cause of the aborted takeoff is under investigation.

The Wahlburgers co-owner is currently starring in season two of "Boston Blue" on CBS.