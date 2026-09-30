Wahlburgers closing its original Massachusetts location, "looking for a new home in the Boston area"

Wahlburgers, the burger chain owned by Wahlberg family, is closing its original location in Hingham, Massachusetts, Tuesday after 15 years and looking to open a new restaurant in the Boston area.

The restaurant at the Hingham Shipyard first opened in 2011. Wahlburgers said in an announcement that its lease there is coming to an end.

"As the original Wahlburgers location, Hingham will always hold a special place in our story," the restaurant said. "While this location is closing, we're actively looking for a new home in the Boston area and hope to have more to share soon."

In Massachusetts, Wahlburgers can be found in Springfield, Plainville and Boston's Fenway neighborhood. It also has two stands inside Logan Airport.

The restaurant was the subject of the reality TV series "Wahlburgers" that ran on A&E for 10 seasons between 2014 and 2019. It featured chef Paul Wahlberg and his famous brothers, actor Mark Wahlberg and actor/New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg.

The chain now has more than two dozen locations around the country. When it opened its first California location in 2017, Donnie Wahlberg corrected a San Jose newspaper headline that read "Wahlburgers in Palo Alto: How To Eat Like A Southie."

"We're incredibly grateful to everyone who walked through our doors, shared a meal with us and made this restaurant part of their lives," Wahlburgers said. "Thank you to our guests, our team members and the Hingham community."

Hingham is on the South Shore about 20 miles from Boston.