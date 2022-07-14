Don Sweeney gives updates on Bergeron, Krejci: 'Nothing's changed'

BOSTON (CBS) -- The Bruins picked up Pavel Zacha via trade and signed five depth pieces on Wednesday, but the two moves everyone was expecting haven't happened yet. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are not part of the mix at the moment.

In Bergeron's case, he's still deciding if he wants to return for a 19th NHL season or if he wants to retire. As for Krejci, he and the B's are reportedly negotiating his return after he played last season in the Czech Republic.

Neither have signed on the dotted line yet, and that has some fans worried that maybe the band won't be getting back together for 2022-23. Bruins GM Don Sweeney gave an update on both situations on Wednesday after NHL free agency kicked off, though he didn't really have much of an update.

"Nothing's changed," Sweeney told reporters. "There's no update as of right now in terms of finalizing anything. As I referenced the other day, I think we're in a really good place with Patrice, just the timing and working out the details of his contract and allowing him to declare he's good to go. Could be any timeframe there. Just working through some of the stuff, letting this day pass and again, he's the only one who's going to make that final announcement, because he's the one with the final say.

"And David Krejci, we've had numerous discussions throughout the day," said Sweeney. "Going to try to continue to try to find some common ground there. Remains positive, but I just don't have a clear cut answer for you."

Despite that, Sweeney remains optimistic on both fronts. He said there is no deadline for Bergeron to give the team a decision, and he has had some good talks with Krejci. With the Bruins up against the cap, Sweeney said they'll likely have to work out low-money deals heavy on incentives for both players.

While the duo remains unsigned, and some fans are getting nervous, Sweeney remains optimistic that both will be back in Boston next season.

"The talks have been positive. So, you know, I'm not a general guy to focus on the negative or the bad side of it," said Sweeney. "I'm attacking it as it comes and taking my indications from them and hopefully, I find closure here in the shorter term versus the longer term."