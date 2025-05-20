Bruins sign general manager Don Sweeney to two-year contract extension

Despite missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Boston Bruins have signed general manager Don Sweeney to a two-year contract extension. The deal was announced Tuesday, and will keep Sweeney in Boston through the 2027-28 season.

Sweeney was heading into the final year of his contract with the club, but Bruins president Cam Neely expressed confidence that Sweeney will be able to turn the organization around after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

"Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins," Neely said in Tuesday's announcement. "He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club's next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period. I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what's to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It's about winning championships."

Boston fired head coach Jim Montgomery early in the regular season, and finished the year with a 33-39-10 record as Joe Sacco held down the bench on an interim basis. It was clear the Bruins were going to fall out of postseason contention ahead of the NHL trade deadline, which is when Sweeney traded away veterans like team captain Brad Marchand, defenseman Brandon Carlo, and winger Charlie Coyle to build up Boston's assets in upcoming NHL drafts.

Don Sweeney with the Boston Bruins

Sweeney spent 15 of his 16 seasons as an NHL defenseman with the Bruins, and has been Boston's GM since 2015. He was the NHL's General Manager of the Year in 2018-19, when Boston made its last run to the Stanley Cup Final.

"I am very appreciative to Charlie, the entire Jacobs family, and to Cam for their continued trust and support," Sweeney said Tuesday. "It's an honor to be part of a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fanbase. I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role. Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I. The collective goal is to build a team that makes Bruins fans proud and ultimately brings another Stanley Cup back to Boston."

While Sweeney did well picking up future assets at last season's trade deadline, he's come under fire for several draft miscues and failed free-agent signings since taking over. He's got an important pick to make in the upcoming NHL Draft, as Boston possesses the No. 7 overall pick on June 27.

Sweeney also has to find a new head coach, a process which is ongoing and could run through the rest of the NHL postseason.