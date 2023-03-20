Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on Tua Tagovailoa

BOSTON -- The Miami Dolphins have made clear their plans at the quarterback position, exercising the fifth-year option on Tua Tagovailoa's contract.

That move -- which was expected -- will keep Tagovailoa with the Dolphins through the 2024 season, at a contract number that is likely to land around $23 million.

Tagovailoa is entering his fourth year, in which he'll make just over $1 million in base salary along with $3.73 million in bonus money.

The move ties Miami to Tagovailoa for the foreseeable future, and will likely work to continue to extinguish any Tom Brady rumors from flaring up.

Of course, that's largely dependent on Tagovailoa's health. The quarterback suffered a very obvious concussion last season but was diagnosed with a back injury. Four days later, he suffered another concussion, this time losing consciousness on the turf in Cincinnati during a Thursday night game.

Despite the scary scene, Tagovailoa returned after missing just two games. He threw 16 touchdowns with just two interceptions in his next eight games, but he suffered another concussion on Christmas Day in a loss to the Packers, in which he threw one touchdown and three interceptions. Tagovailoa did not play in the Dolphins' final two regular-season games, which included a two-point loss in New England to the Patriots, and he also missed the team's playoff loss in Buffalo.

Despite the uncertainty that accompanies such a matter, the Dolphins have stated this offseason that they intended to keep Tagovailoa as their No. 1 QB for the foreseeable future. Now they've acted on that promise.