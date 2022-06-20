Watch CBS News
Dogs can reduce stress, help support learning in kids

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- Perhaps "man's best friend" should be called "child's best friend" instead. A new study found dogs can reduce stress in kids and perhaps support learning. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains: 

Researchers in the United Kingdom examined stress hormone levels in school children with and without special needs before and after spending 20 minutes with a trained dog twice a week for four weeks. 

They found that the children who spent time with dogs had lower levels of stress hormones compared to those who didn't interact with the dogs or those who meditated instead. 

Experts say dogs can provide unconditional love, a sense of security, and a distraction from life's stressors. Researchers want to figure out how much time kids should spend with dogs to reap the greatest stress reduction benefits.

