2 dogs died inside hot car with closed windows in Massachusetts, police say; 2 women charged

Two women have been charged with animal cruelty in Bridgewater, Massachusetts after police said two dogs died inside a hot car on Wednesday.

Police were called to a condo on Heather Lane shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday after getting a 911 call reporting two women screaming and crying outside the building. When police arrived, they said they found two dead medium-sized dogs lying on the ground near a walkway.

At least 130 degrees in car

The 59-year-old woman and 32-year-old woman, both of Bridgewater, had allegedly left the dogs inside a hot car for more than 90 minutes with the windows closed and no air conditioning. The two women allegedly took the dogs out of the car and tried to revive them before police were called.

Bridgewater firefighters determined the temperature inside the car at the time was at least 130 degrees.

Police said their investigation also revealed the dogs had also been living in unsanitary conditions inside the home.

Both women will be summoned to Brockton District Court on charges of cruelty to animals and confinement of an animal in a motor vehicle causing exposure to extreme heat. The women aren't being identified but police said they're related.

The two dogs, a 4-year-old male and a 2-year-old female, were taken to a veterinarian's office for a necropsy.

Dangers of extreme heat for pets

"This is a really terrible tragedy that was truly preventable," said Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte at a news conference Thursday.

"In extreme conditions, particularly under direct sunlight, we know that vehicles can heat up very, very quickly and so our advice to people is obviously make your pets a priority as well as your own family," said Delmonte. "But in making them a priority, make sure you're accounting for the conditions that may sneak up on you."

In 2016, then-Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law that allows people to rescue animals trapped in hot cars without facing charges if they believe the animals are in imminent danger.