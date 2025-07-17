Massachusetts man charged with kidnapping 19-year-old dog sitter

A 19-year-old woman is warning others after showing up to a dog sitting job in Southbridge, Massachusetts, and says she ended up being held by a man for five minutes. Now, police have charged 62-year-old Mark Miller with kidnapping.

"In the moment, I thought I wasn't going to come out of that house, and It was the worst feeling I have ever felt in my life," said the woman who didn't want to share her identity but voiced her warning. "I just don't want someone to go through what I did."

Police say the 62-year-old man is charged with kidnapping the 19-year-old woman.

The alleged victim says a woman reached out to her on the dog walking app Rover about watching her dogs for a few hours.

"Something seemed wrong"

But when she got to the house, investigators say Miller greeted her instead. She went inside the house and said there were no dogs.

"I just knew when I got there, something seemed wrong, but I didn't really listen to my gut," said the 19-year-old. "I got in there and the house is black, and he just blocked the door, put his arms up and just stood there and I'm like what do I do."

Police say Miller locked the door and blocked it, saying weird statements like, "I don't bite", and "go upstairs," then charging documents say "...the male tried to convince her to go up a set of stairs in the home that was closed off by a padlock door. "

She says when Miller motioned her to go upstairs by the padlocked door, she made her move to run.

"I've watched too many SVU videos to realize this is not right, so since he was away from the door at that very moment, I took my chances and ran as fast as I could," said the young woman. "I did not look back because I didn't know if he would have been behind me or not."

WBZ reached out to Rover. The company sent WBZ a statement saying in part, "When these concerns were raised to our team, we took immediate action to suspend the pet parent's account and are committed to supporting the pet sitter."

Suspect's wife says he's innocent

But Miller's wife says he's innocent. "My husband never touched her or kept her from leaving," said Carol Miller.

Miller says the whole family was all upstairs, and she reached out to the young woman, and they really have dogs.

"It's supposed to be a night of celebration, and it's turned into a nightmare. I just got a new French bulldog, and I wanted a babysitter for her so we could go out and celebrate as a family and this young girl comes to my house," Miller said.

Mark Miller was held on $500 bail. He is now released.