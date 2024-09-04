Dog killed by hit-and-run driver in Manchester-By-The-Sea

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA - A pet owner on the North Shore of Massachusetts is heartbroken after he says his dog was killed by a hit and run driver.

"Most people drive here 5-10 miles an hour taking in the scenery," Mike Bisner said, of his stunning walking route overlooking the ocean.

But the white vehicle that barreled down Ocean Street Tuesday night traveled much faster than that and took so much more. It would be their last walk together, but just like always Mike Bisner carried a flashlight; his dog Odin wore a bright blinking collar.

Mike Bisner says his dog Odin was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Manchester-By-The-Sea. CBS Boston

"I waved to slow this car down. Basically, I had to move out of the road. They hit our dog head-on at about 30 mph; Dragged him for 50 feet under the car, and then accelerated and took off," Bisner said.

Odin would not survive. But as Mike struggled, frantically trying to lift the hundred-pound dog, he found himself alone. That driver long gone.

"How they can live with themselves, I have no idea," he said.

Police ask neighbors to review video

Manchester-By-The-Sea police are now asking Ocean and Summer Street neighbors to carefully review their home cameras between 8:10-8:30 Tuesday night. Investigators believe the driver was in an older white, Ford or Mercury station wagon.

The image haunts Mike, who's trying to remember the sweet summer he gave to his loyal shadow. "He just had the best weekend of his life up Lake Winnipesaukee visiting friends with other dogs; in the lake swimming the entire weekend. It was great," Bisner said, with sadness in his voice.

And the gifts Odin offered him. "Keeping me active walking 42 miles last week? We rescued him but he was rescuing me," Bisner said.