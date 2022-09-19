Watch CBS News
Doctors recommend COVID boosters for people 12 and up before Halloween

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

HealthWatch: Next round of COVID boosters; benefits of tea; why you're exhausted after work
BOSTON --  Health officials warn we could have a significant surge in COVID cases this winter. Doctors are people 12 and up to get the shot no later than Halloween.  

We are not done with COVID and COVID is not done with us, and won't be for a long time so we need to get used to the idea of needing periodic boosters, just like we do with the flu.  

The new boosters produced by both Pfizer and Moderna provide additional protection against Omicron BA.5 which is still the dominant variant nationwide. 

Getting the vaccine before Halloween will allow ample time to build immunity before cold and flu season hits and help slow the spread of the virus.  

The more people who get vaccinated, the lower the risk for a significant surge this winter.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 5:36 PM

