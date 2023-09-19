Watch CBS News
Local News

Puppy named "Dobby" found starved, neglected in Franklin Park

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Animal Rescue League caring for emaciated puppy found in Franklin Park
Animal Rescue League caring for emaciated puppy found in Franklin Park 00:23

BOSTON - The Animal Rescue League wants to know who starved and neglected a puppy.

The 1-year-old now named "Dobby" is getting care in Dedham. The incident is being investigated as a case of animal cruelty, which could lead to charges.

Last month, he was found near Franklin Park in Dorchester, weighing just 37 pounds.

"He scored a 1 out of 9 on the body condition score chart which represents the highest level of emaciation with ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences evident from a distance, no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass," the ARL said.

Veterinarians say it appeared he had been confined to a small space before he was abandoned.

Dobby is now gaining weight and making progress. He is not yet ready for adoption but will soon head to foster care.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (617) 426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 12:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.