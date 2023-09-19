Puppy named "Dobby" found starved, neglected in Franklin Park

BOSTON - The Animal Rescue League wants to know who starved and neglected a puppy.

The 1-year-old now named "Dobby" is getting care in Dedham. The incident is being investigated as a case of animal cruelty, which could lead to charges.

Last month, he was found near Franklin Park in Dorchester, weighing just 37 pounds.

"He scored a 1 out of 9 on the body condition score chart which represents the highest level of emaciation with ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences evident from a distance, no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass," the ARL said.

Veterinarians say it appeared he had been confined to a small space before he was abandoned.

Dobby is now gaining weight and making progress. He is not yet ready for adoption but will soon head to foster care.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (617) 426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org