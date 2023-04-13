Suspect wanted for murder of 79-year-old Malden man arrested in Georgia
MALDEN - A man wanted for the murder of a 79-year-old man in Malden has been arrested.
The Middlesex District Attorney said 33-year-old Dion Smith of Boston was arrested Thursday morning in Atlanta, Georgia.
Police said believe Smith killed 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert back in December. His body was not found until February. The medical examiner said Gilbert had been stabbed more than 30 times.
Investigators don't think the two men knew each other.
A date has not been scheduled for Smith's return to Massachusetts.
