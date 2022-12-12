Some dietary supplements may be better for your heart than others, study finds

BOSTON -- A large analysis finds some dietary supplements may be better for your heart than others.

Researchers in China and the U.S. looked at nearly 900 randomized controlled trials and found several micronutrients that improve at least two of nine risk factors for heart disease such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

For example, omega-3 fatty acid supplements decreased death from heart disease while folic acid reduced the risk of strokes.

Several supplements such as vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin E had no effect on the risk of heart attack or stroke, and beta-carotene supplements were linked to an increased risk of death from all causes.