Man arrested in connection with South Boston indecent assault

BOSTON -- A South Boston man has been charged with one count of indecent assault and battery. Derek Leslie, 32, was arrested after police said over the weekend that they are investigating two reports of indecent assault in South Boston. 

Officers said the assaults took place in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester Streets. They are still under investigation.

Police urged women to be cautious in that area.

Anyone who might have information on the incidents should call detectives at 617-343-4400 or use the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. 

First published on July 11, 2022 / 2:31 PM

