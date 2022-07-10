Boston Police warn about 2 sexual assaults near Broadway & Dorchester Street
BOSTON - Boston Police are warning people about a pair of sexual assaults that took place recently in South Boston.
Officers say the assaults took place in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester Streets.
Police are urging women to be cautious in that area. They are asking anyone who might have information on the incidents to contact them.
