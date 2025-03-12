$2 billion in federal funding for Massachusetts could be at risk due to cuts

Massachusetts educators concerned with loss of federal funding as Dept. of Education cuts jobs

President Trump's plan to dismantle the Department of Education may have large impacts across Massachusetts, leaving educators worried about what's to come.

The Bay State is home to the nation's first public school and a top-ranked education system. This legacy could be erased alongside the Department of Education.

Concerns of denying education access

"When you want to suppress a group, you deny them access to education," said Max Page, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

Page is afraid of losing an education system he and his family have worked hard to protect. His mother, a lifelong educator, is also fearful of what is to come.

"My mom's almost 90, she's appalled. She was dedicated to this concept of access to high quality public education for everyone," said Page.

Education Secretary, and former professional wrestling promoter, Linda McMahon, has announced plans to lay off more than 1,300 employees. According to Page, defunding public schools threatens civil rights and democracy.

"All races, all religions, all classes are in the same public schools together. It is one of our great inventions in this nation," said Page.

$2 billion in federal funding at risk

Gov. Maura Healey opposes the plan to cut education funding as the state scrambles to find solutions.

"It's just so cruel to me," said Healey of the proposed cuts.

The federal funds on the chopping block include support for special education, low-income students, Pell Grants, food programs and financial aid. According to the governor's office, the cuts could cost Massachusetts roughly $2 billion in federal funding.

"No state has the funding to make up for what feds take away," warned the governor on Wednesday.

Page warns that teachers are fearful for their students.

"These attacks from the Trump Administration, relentless attacks, attempting to undermine public education, of course, are frightening," said Page.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of public education, teachers are prepared to fight.

"Our members are absolutely committed to defending public education," said Page.