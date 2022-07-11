Watch CBS News
Demolition resumes at Government Center construction site

BOSTON -- Expect traffic delays in parts of Downtown Boston as demolition resumes at Government Center. 

Starting on Monday, portions of Congress Street will close and won't reopen until after Labor Day. 

Work stopped on the site in March after a deadly floor collapse killed 51-year-old construction worker Peter Monsini

Then in June, the MBTA had to suspend Orange and Green line service through the tunnels underneath the garage after a badly deteriorated support column was discovered. 

