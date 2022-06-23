MBTA shuts down service on Green and Orange Lines due to garage structural issue

BOSTON - A structural problem with the Government Center Parking Garage is causing issues for the MBTA.

The MBTA announced during the Thursday evening commute that Green Line service is being replaced by shuttle buses between Government Center and Lechmere.

The Orange Line is suspended between North Station and Back Bay.

Orange Line Service is running between Oak Grove and North Station and between Forest Hills and Back Bay. Customers can use Green Line service through Downtown.

The MBTA has not explained what caused the structural damage to the parking garage or how they discovered it.

Service on the Green and Orange Lines was disrupted in March due to a collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage. More than a week after the collapse, engineers said it was safe for service to resume.