Watch CBS News
Local News

MBTA shuts down service on Green and Orange Lines due to garage structural issue

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A structural problem with the Government Center Parking Garage is causing issues for the MBTA.

The MBTA announced during the Thursday evening commute that Green Line service is being replaced by shuttle buses between Government Center and Lechmere.

The Orange Line is suspended between North Station and Back Bay.

Orange Line Service is running between Oak Grove and North Station and between Forest Hills and Back Bay. Customers can use Green Line service through Downtown.

The MBTA has not explained what caused the structural damage to the parking garage or how they discovered it.

Service on the Green and Orange Lines was disrupted in March due to a collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage. More than a week after the collapse, engineers said it was safe for service to resume. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 7:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.