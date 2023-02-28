Watch CBS News
Teen driving moped killed in Dedham crash with dump truck

By CBSBoston.com Staff

DEDHAM -- A teen driving a moped in Dedham died Tuesday morning after colliding with a dump truck.

Dedham Police said the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Washington Street along the West Roxbury line.

The male teen driving the moped was taken to Faulkner Hospital, where he passed away.

There was a passenger in the moped, who was taken the hospital as well. It is unclear if that person is injured.

The two people in the dump truck remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police.

As of Tuesday night, no charges have been filed and crash remains under investigation.

The teen's identity has not been revealed yet.

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on February 28, 2023 / 4:45 PM

