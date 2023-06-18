Patriots players' cryptic tweets spark DeAndre Hopkins speculation

FOXBORO – Whether he's the one sending the tweets or not, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon's Twitter account tends to get fans talking. And that was the case Saturday while the football world awaits a decision from wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Judon has famously taken to Twitter during his time in New England to try and recruit players, though he's often come up empty handed.

Hopkins was at Gillette Stadium last week for a free agent visit, with the team reportedly feeling positive about how the trip went. While he was in Foxboro, Hopkins posted a photo with Judon in the locker room.

Hopkins still hasn't announced his next team and reportedly plans to take his time doing so, but Judon had a tweet over the weekend that had fans wondering what he knows.

GM of the year? — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) June 17, 2023

Teammate Mack Wilson responded to Judon's tweet with a saluting emoji. A fan replied "Bro… like this if it's what we think it is," with an eyeball emoji, to which Wilson replied with a gif of Hopkins.

Does the social media banter mean anything? Maybe not. But we should find out in the coming weeks as Hopkins decides who his next team will be.