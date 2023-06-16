Jason McCourty says Patriots players "feel really good" about DeAndre Hopkins' visit

FOXBORO -- DeAndre Hopkins left his visit with the Patriots on Thursday without a contract. But the players that met with the receiver believe that Hopkins has a desire to play in New England, according to a former Patriots player.

Former New England cornerback and current NFL Network host Jason McCourty said Friday that the current Pats players that he spoke with about Hopkins' visit "feel really good" about the free agent receiver eventually signing with the Patriots. McCourty said those players also believe that Hopkins has a desire to play for head coach Bill Belichick.

"I spoke to some guys around that area, guys on the team, and they feel really good about that visit," McCourty said on Friday's Good Morning Football. "Obviously, there's nothing set in stone. I'm not saying he's going to the New England Patriots. But once he was on that visit, once he was there, once he was in the building, guys feel really good. Not only about them wanting to get him there, but also DeAndre Hopkins having interest in wanting to play for New England Patriots and wanting to play for Bill Belichick."

Free Agent DeAndre Hopkins visited with the Patriots Thursday...@JasonMcCourty with the inside scoop pic.twitter.com/FIWVYscRPe — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) June 16, 2023

Earlier this offseason, Bill Belichick made a hard push to sign receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The veteran pass-catcher said that the interest from Belichick meant a lot to him, which McCourty also highlighted on Friday.

Belichick has long been a fan of Hopkins, and that feeling appears to be mutual. But Hopkins is going to take his time before signing with his next team, with reports saying he may wait until training camp to make his decision.

"We'll see in the coming days, weeks when it actually happens. But DeAndre Hopkins, I think in that New England Patriots uniform, I know Mac Jones would be very happy," McCourty added Friday.

Hopkins met with the Tennessee Titans last week, but doesn't currently have any other free agent visits on his schedule.