Expert says standardizing daylight saving time "is always going to be helpful"

Millions of people across the United States gained an extra hour of sleep last night as daylight saving time ended for the year.

But the end of daylight saving time also means an earlier sunset, which doesn't always sit right with people.

"The sun going down earlier, it's better to have it later on during the day. It's kind of like you wake up and by the time you come back from work it's already too dark," Bivyajiv Mahida from Miami, Florida, told WBZ-TV.

"I really don't see the necessity any more of having a time change. I think it was kind of an archaic thing from the past and doesn't necessarily fit into lifestyle today," Rhode Island resident Linda Gillette said.

There are efforts on the state and national level to eliminate changing the clocks. Just this week, some Massachusetts senators voted in an informal session to advance a bill that would put a stop to springing forward and falling back.

But for that to happen, the entire Senate needs to participate in a vote, pass the bill and send it to the Massachusetts House of Representatives, where it also needs to pass. The bill also says two or more neighboring states need to do the same.

In the meantime, doctors say it's important to make sure you're doing your best to adjust to the time change.

"If you're noticing that the sun is getting up earlier, try to wake up with that sun. Getting at least 30 minutes of light exposure is going to be very beneficial," Bespoke Primary Care Medical Director Dr. Michael Richardson said.

Everyone reacts differently to the time change, but being adaptable makes the darkness a little easier on your physical and mental health, according to Richardson.

"You're going to have a hard time if you're trying to keep the same schedule all year round. Instead, the winter has less light, lean into that. You're going to have to change your hobbies that make the winter more enjoyable," Richardson added.

On a national level, the Sunshine Protection Act, which would end changing the clocks, passed in the House of Representatives back in July, before stalling in the Senate. It would need to pass by Jan. 3, 2027, or the initiative would have to start over again.

"I think anything that creates a sharp change in our schedule is going to be disruptive for our own personal schedule in our health, so I think standardization is always going to be helpful," Richardson said.