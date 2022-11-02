Watch CBS News
Is daylight saving time bad for our health?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Daylight saving time ends this weekend when our clocks will "fall back" one hour. Sleep experts argue ending daylight saving time altogether would be better for our health.

Daylight saving time begins in March and ends in November when we return to standard time, which may be more in line with our natural circadian rhythms. The Sleep Research Society says people are most vulnerable to sleep deprivation in March when we transition from standard time to daylight saving time to preserve sunlight in the evening hours. More light exposure in the evening can delay the production of melatonin. That can lead to sleep loss and associated obesity, stress, heart disease and depression.

