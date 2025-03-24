Police seek "armed and dangerous" suspect after 2 teens killed near Brockton mall

Police are searching for 22-year-old Davinci Leonard, who allegedly shot and killed two teens in the parking lot near the Westgate Mall in Brockton on Saturday.

Investigators said Leonard is currently living in Brockton, but is not from the city. Police believe that Leonard grabbed some clothes from the area and fled the scene.

A warrant has been obtained for Leonard, who is facing two counts of murder, one charge of carrying a loaded firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

2 teenagers killed in Brockton shooting

The two victims of the shooting were also identified as 15-year-old Tymari Albertson and 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez. They were not related.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Albertson and Leonard had an "altercation in the parking lot prior to the fatal shooting." There is no information about what led to the altercation.

Cruz said Leonard was not registered to have a gun and is believed to still have the weapon. Leonard is considered "armed and dangerous," Cruz said.

"If you are going to have unlawful guns in the city of Brockton and the county of Plymouth, we will come and get you. And we will arrest you and put you away. People need to understand that they will be held accountable," Cruz said.

Police ask that you do not interact with Leonard and instead call 911 or 1-800-Kapture if you see him.

Brockton shooting suspect, 22-year-old Davinci Leonard. Plymouth County District Attorney

Shooting near Brockton mall

Police received 911 calls just after 7 p.m. on Saturday about a fight that led to a shooting near the Starbucks and Chipotle by the Westgate Mall. The area is near the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, which opened on Saturday.

Both Albertson and Alvarez were shot in the busy area. They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday, where Albertson died. Alvarez was medflighted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

"Two families are destroyed right now. We don't need anybody to get hurt," Cruz said.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said grief counselors will be available at Brockton Public Schools. Albertson was a student at Champion High School.

"My condolences are to the two victims, to their families, to their friends, to their classmates," Sullivan said.