2 people shot in parking lot of Brockton mall following reports of fight, police say

2 people shot following possible fight at Brockton mall, police say

2 people shot following possible fight at Brockton mall, police say

2 people shot following possible fight at Brockton mall, police say

Police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Brockton Mall on Saturday.

It happened around 7 p.m. by Chipotle and Starbucks near the Westgate Mall. The shooting occurred after reports of teenagers fighting, police said.

The shooting occurred following a fight between several teenagers, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police, Brockton Police, and the Plymouth County District Attorney's office are investigating.

There is no more information.