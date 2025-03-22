Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people shot in parking lot of Brockton mall following reports of fight, police say

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023.
Read Full Bio
Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

2 people shot following possible fight at Brockton mall, police say
2 people shot following possible fight at Brockton mall, police say 01:49

Police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Brockton Mall on Saturday.

It happened around 7 p.m. by Chipotle and Starbucks near the Westgate Mall. The shooting occurred after reports of teenagers fighting, police said.

The shooting occurred following a fight between several teenagers, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police, Brockton Police, and the Plymouth County District Attorney's office are investigating.

There is no more information.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.