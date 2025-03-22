2 people shot in parking lot of Brockton mall following reports of fight, police say
Police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Brockton Mall on Saturday.
It happened around 7 p.m. by Chipotle and Starbucks near the Westgate Mall. The shooting occurred after reports of teenagers fighting, police said.
The shooting occurred following a fight between several teenagers, according to police.
Massachusetts State Police, Brockton Police, and the Plymouth County District Attorney's office are investigating.
There is no more information.