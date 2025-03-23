2 teenagers shot and killed during fight near Westgate Mall in Brockton

Two teenagers were killed Saturday night during a fight and shooting outside several businesses in Brockton, Massachusetts.

It happened around 7 p.m. near the Westgate Mall in the parking lot not far from Starbucks and Chipotle. The area where the shootings took place is also not far from the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

Westgate Mall shooting

Brockton police said they received reports of several teenagers fighting. During the fight, two teenagers were shot and killed. On Sunday, the Plymouth County District Attorney identified them only as a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl.

The DA said the victims' names are not being released at this time.

Massachusetts State Police joined the investigation along with the Brockton Police Department and Plymouth County DA.

The DA described the investigation as "active and ongoing at this time."

It is not clear if any arrests have been made or if police are searching for any suspects.

Brockton shooting investigation

In the aftermath of the shooting, police blocked off the parking lot of the mall with crime scene tape. Officers could be seen using flashlights to point out evidence in the parking lot outside Chipotle.

Several people could be seen sitting inside the restaurant while officers investigated outside. Eventually, police let the people out of the restaurant and cars that were in the parking lot were allowed to leave.

No further information is currently available.

