Captured fugitive wanted for murders of 2 Brockton teens to be arraigned after nearly year on run

The man accused of shooting and killing two teens near the Westgate Mall in Brockton, Massachusetts last year is due in court Tuesday, after nearly a year on the run.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Davinci Leonard fled Massachusetts after the shootings on March 22, 2025. He was arrested in Mexico on February 12 and brought to San Diego, California.

He will be arraigned Tuesday morning in Brockton Superior Court on two counts of murder and other gun-related charges.

Davinci Leonard, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Brockton that killed two teenagers, was arrested in Mexico after nearly a year on the run. Brockton Police

Leonard is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Tymari Albertson and 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez during a fight involving several people outside a Chipotle in the mall parking lot.

Two other men have been charged with helping Leonard escape. Jaylen Speed, 25, of Dorchester, is charged with accessory after the fact. David Mosley-Lot, 32, of Quincy, is charged with accessory after the fact and intimidation of a witness.