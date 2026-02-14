Man wanted in connection to shooting that killed 2 Brockton teens last year, arrested in Mexico

A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Brockton that killed two teenagers has been arrested in Mexico after nearly a year on the run.

The shooting happened outside the Westgate Mall near the Chipotle store just after 7 p.m. on March 22, 2025. Police said that they had received reports of teenagers fighting, and when they arrived, they found two teenagers with gunshot wounds. They were identified as 15-year-old Tymari Albertson and 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez. Both were taken to nearby hospitals, where they later died.

Police said that Davinci Leonard, 23, fled the scene and investigators have been searching for him since. On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of California Mexico Investigative Liason team worked alongside Fuerza Estatal de Seguridad Ciudadana and other departments to find and arrest Leonard in Mexico.

He was brought back to San Diego, California, where he will stay until he is taken back to Massachusetts.

"This was a lengthy and thorough investigation which took officers up and down the east coast, west to Michigan and California, and then on to Haiti, and ultimately to Mexico. I commend all those involved for their hard work and determination on this case," Cruz said in a statement.

"We will continue to utilize every available resource to ensure that individuals accused of suchheinous acts are returned to Massachusetts from anywhere in the world to answer for their alleged crimes," acting U.S. Marshal Dennis Matulewicz for the district of Massachusetts said in a press release.

He will be arraigned in Brockton District Court next week, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. He has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and more.

Two other men have been charged with aiding Leonard in fleeing. Jaylen Speed, 25, from Dorchester, is charged with accessory after the fact. David Mosley-Lot, 32, from Quincy, is charged with accessory after the fact and intimidation of a witness.