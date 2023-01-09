After 7-goal outburst, Pastrnak named NHL's First Star of the Week

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak was so hot this week, its surprising the ice didn't melt any time he went out for the Boston Bruins. After his seven-goal explosion over the last four games, Pastrnak was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday.

Boston went a perfect 4-0 over the last week, with Pastrnak leading the team in scoring with his seven goals and one assist. His week started with a goal-less Winter Classic in Boston's win over the Penguins at Fenway Park, but he made up for it over the next three games.

It started with a two-goal effort against the L.A. Kings on Thursday, sending Boston to a 5-2 victory. Pastrnak followed that up with two more goals in a 4-2 win over the Sharks in San Jose on Saturday night.

He saved his best for last, though, netting a hat trick and dishing out an assist in Sunday night's 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. It was the 13th hat trick of Pastrnak's career, moving him past Johnny Bucyk for third all-time in Bruins history.

Pasta is now up to 32 goals on the season, marking the sixth 30-goal campaign of his career. Those 32 goals rank second in the NHL behind the 33 goals scored by Edmonton's Connor McDavid, and Pastrnak sits third in points with 58.