David Pastrnak turns in early Goal of the Year submission

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak is going to score a lot more goals this season. But it will be tough to match his tally in Monday night's 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins winger turned in an early Goal of the Year submission in front of the TD Garden crowd, splitting a pair of Florida defensemen before going five-hole on goalie Sergie Bobrovsky. The goal gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead just before the midway point of the third period.

The goal was certainly a pretty one. But Pastrnak dangling the puck through Marc Staal's legs en route to the net was absolute poetry in motion.

Mercy. Goals like that are just going to continue to drive up the price tag for the future free agent.

Pastrnak has two goals and five points over the first three games, and leads the Bruins with 19 shots on net. Boston improved to 3-0 on the season with Monday night's victory.