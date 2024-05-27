David Pastrnak scores goal as Czechia captures World Championship

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak was hoping to parade around Boston with the Stanley Cup this summer. Instead, he'll be enjoying quite the party in Prague.

The Bruins forward is now a world champ after leading Czechia to a 2-0 victory over Switzerland in the title game of the 2024 IIHF World Championship on Sunday. Pastrnak broke up a scoreless tie with a one-timer from the left circle with 10:47 remaining in the tilt, and David Kampf added an empty-netter in the final minute to secure the gold medal for Czechia.

Pastrnak celebrated with the trophy on the ice after the win, and said that bringing home a title in Prague made it all the more special for his home country.

"We did it at home! We've been waiting for gold for a very long time and it couldn't have come at a better time," he said in his on-ice interview with a gold medal around his neck.

Czechia fans broke attendance records at Prague Arena during the tournament, and Pastrnak was grateful or their support along the way.

"It's always a big thank you [to the fans]," he said. "They've been giving us amazing atmosphere for the last two, three weeks. We were so excited to be able to extend it for them to play for the medal this weekend and it couldn't have ended any better."

Pastrnak's victory on the world stage comes just over a week after he and the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Both he and Boston teammate Pavel Zacha joined Czechia after the Bruins were eliminated, and played in four games in the tournament.

The victory gave Czechia its seventh world title overall and first since 2010.