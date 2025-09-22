David Pastrnak makes debut at Bruins training camp, isn't concerned about knee tendinitis

The Boston Bruins had their best player back at practice on Monday, as David Pastrnak returned to the ice after missing the first week of training camp with tendinitis in his knee. Having Pasta back in the mix brought a new level of energy for the Bruins, who were coming off a 5-2 loss to the Capitals in their preseason opener Sunday night.

"You could feel it," new Bruins coach Marco Strum said of Pastrnak's return Monday. "As soon as he steps on the ice, there was a certain presence we were missing the last few days. It was good energy, especially coming from him."

Pastrnak did partake in Boston's captain's practice earlier in the month, but then got some time off at the start of camp to rest his ailing knee. He skated alongside center Elias Lindholm and winger Morgan Geekie on Monday, which is Boston's projected top line for the 2025-26 NHL season.

The 29-year-old Pastrnak said he felt good after the practice, and added the tendinitis in his knee has been nagging him for "a very long time." But it isn't something he's particularly worried about ahead of the new season.

"I played with it the whole year last year," Pastrnak revealed to reporters, per NHL.com. "So I wouldn't be too worried about it. Obviously spent a lot of time in the summer to make it better, and it did get much better than it was last year. Obviously it wasn't perfect. It's not perfect yet."

The knee issue didn't slow Pastrnak down too much last season. He played in all 82 games for Boston for a third straight year (and for the fourth time in his career) and put up 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points -- all of which led the Bruins. He also went on to play for Czechia in the 2025 Worlds tournament, and led all skaters with 15 points off six goals and nine assists over his eight games in Sweden.

Pastrnak was happy to be back in the fold on Monday, as the Bruins focused on their power play under their new head coach. The winger led Boston with 23 points on the man-advantage last season off nine goals and 14 assists.

"It's going to be a big key for us going forward. We need our power play to get going, and we do have the pieces," Sturm said Monday. "Maybe that's why Pasta came back today. He's smart."

The Bruins were dreadful on the power play last season, ranking 29th in the NHL in both power play goals scored (35) and power play percentage (15.2 percent).

Boston will play its second of six preseason games Tuesday night when the team visits the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Bruins will open their regular season on Wednesday, October 8 against the Capitals in Washington D.C.