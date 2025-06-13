Bruins' David Pastrnak named to NHL's Second All-Star team

While the Boston Bruins had a disappointing 2024-25 season, David Pastrnak put together another strong offensive campaign. He was awarded for his efforts on Thursday when he was named to the NHL's Second All-Star Team.

Pastrnak scored 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points as he played in all 82 games for the Bruins during the regular season. He led Boston in all three categories, as well as power play goals (9) and power play points (23). It was Pastrnak's fourth season with at least 40 goals, and he tallied over 100 points for a third straight season.

Leading the Bruins is one thing, but Pastrnak also finished near the top of the NHL leaderboard in most categories. His 106 points were tied for the third-most in the NHL with Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl. The 29-year-old led the NHL with 83 even-strength points, was third with 34 even-strength goals, and second with 319 shots.

This is the second straight season Pastrnak has taken home Second All-Star Team honors. He was named to the First Team in 2020 and 2023. During the season, he was named to his fourth NHL All-Star team.

For his career, Pastrnak has tallied 391 goals and 442 assists for 833 points in his 756 games for Boston.

NHL All-Star Teams

Pastrnak was the only Bruins player to receive a postseason honor, which is no surprise after the team went 33-39-10 and missed the playoffs. He received 387 points in the voting process, where he finished well behind Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, who led all right wingers with 941 points.

Along with Pastrnak, Oilers centerman Draisaitl, Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, and a trio of Lighting -- left winger Brandon Hagel, defenseman Victor Headman, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy -- were named to the NHL's Second All-Star Team.

Kucherov, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar, Jets left winger Kyle Connor and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski were named to the NHL's First All-Star Team.