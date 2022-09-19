David Krejci all smiles after first day back with Boston Bruins

BOSTON -- David Krejci was all smiles as he rejoined the Boston Bruins on Monday. The 36-year-old center was like a kid after his first day of school following his first practice with the team in over a year.

Krejci was back at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday, staking with his new/old teammates for the first time since returning to the Bruins this offseason. He caught up with some old friends and met a bunch of new ones, and Krejci is eager to see what the group can do on the ice as he heads into his 16th season in the NHL.

"It was pretty cool. I was really excited," Krejci said after Monday's practice. "Meeting all the guys and the new faces. Not just the players but the coaching staff. It was really nice. It was a good first day."

Krejci spent last season overseas playing for HC Olomouc of the Czech league, which gave him an opportunity to return home and bring his young family with him. He scored 20 goals and dished out 26 assists over 51 games, and is confident that he can jump right back into the NHL without missing a beat.

"I always put the highest expectation on myself and this year is no different," he said Monday. "I worked really hard this summer. It was the longest summer I've had in a long time. I skated quite a bit as well, so I feel good now. We'll see how that goes."

While he had fun overseas last year, there was just too much intrigue with a return to the Bruins. He gets to rejoin Patrice Bergeron in the locker room, and potentially play alongside both David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall. Krejci called that duo two of the best players in the league on Monday.

"There are so many exciting opportunities. The Winter Classic, the 1,000th game for the Bruins. Lots of guys I grew up with in the dressing room are still here," he explained. "There are so many things I got excited about coming back. I'm just really excited to come back.

"They thought I could make a difference and wanted me. It was mutual, so it wasn't a tough decision," he added of his return to Boston. "I'm super excited, super happy to be back here."