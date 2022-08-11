Watch CBS News
Sex offender was living in woods behind Dartmouth elementary school, police say

DARTMOUTH - Dartmouth police said Thursday they arrested a sex offender who was living in the woods behind an elementary school.

Robert Magrath, 47, was living in an encampment behind Potter Elementary School, according to police. He was arrested at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Magrath, who is currently homeless, was charged with failing to register as a Level 3 sex offender. 

August 11, 2022

