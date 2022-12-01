Suspect in custody, 6-month-old and mother found after Dartmouth Amber Alert

DARTMOUTH – A suspect is in custody and a 6-month old boy has been found along with his mother after an Amber Alert was issued out of Dartmouth.

Massachusetts State Police were searching for 21-year-old Jeremias Cabral. Police located the suspect vehicle around 2:30 p.m. and a short time later deactivated the alert.

Police said the woman and child's "well-being is being evaluated."

Jeremias Cabral. Massachusetts State Police

State police said Cabral allegedly forced his way into an apartment on Tucker Road in Dartmouth around 11:20 a.m., flashed a knife, and took the 6-month-old.

Police believed the boy's mother followed Cabral to his car and fearing for the baby's safety, got into the vehicle before Cabral drove off.

No further information is currently available.