Man arrested after deadly stabbing at Somerville laundromat

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SOMERVILLE -- A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a Somerville laundromat. Police were called to the Main Street business around 7 p.m. on Monday. 

Darien Burns, of Somerville, is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Joseph Muzzi, of Weymouth, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. 

Muzzi was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he later died. Burns stayed at the scene and was arrested.

According to the D.A., Burns is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury but more charges are possible. 

He will be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Tuesday. 

First published on December 6, 2022 / 8:34 AM

