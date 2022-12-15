Danny Amendola says he'd come out of retirement to play with Tom Brady again

Patriots 1st Down: What to know about the Las Vegas Raiders

BOSTON -- Tom Brady has a knack for getting guys to come out of retirement. One of his former receivers in New England would be happy to answer a call from Brady if he wants another target in the Buccaneers offense.

Your mind may have went straight to Julian Edelman, but he's happily retired and enjoying his TV gig. And Rob Gronkowski has rejected the idea of making another comeback whenever it's been brought up.

But Danny Amendola, who last played for the Houston Texans in 2021, would jump at the chance to catch passes from Brady again. He was one of Brady's most reliable targets in New England from 2013-17, and he'd love to run a few more routes for the future Hall of Famer.

"Absolutely," Amendola said during a Wednesday appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "Tom's done a lot for me, and if he needs me, I'd always play for Tom."

Amendola played for seven teams during his 14-year NFL career, but enjoyed his best success with the Patriots, winning a pair of Super Bowl rings with Brady as his quarterback. He made it clear on Wednesday that Brady is the only quarterback he'd come back for.

"I'm happy not playing. I got enough football," he said. "My knees feel better on Monday this year watching football from the couch. Of course, if Tom called, yeah, definitely I'd have to go back if he summoned me out of retirement."

Tampa Bay is a disappointing 6-7 on the season but are a playoff team because the rest of the NFC South is even worse. If Brady wants a little more firepower ahead of the postseason, he now knows that Danny Amendola is just a phone call away.