Police search Milford area for missing 19-year-old Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins of Hopkinton

MILFORD - State and local police are looking for help in their search for a young man from Hopkinton.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins, 19, left his home Monday and was expected back around 5 p.m., according to investigators. Milford Police said his mother last spoke to him just after 6 p.m. and that he told her his phone was dying. Police said he was last seen "pushing his bicycle with a flat tire along the Milford Bike Trail." They added that he is in need of "first responder assistance immediately."

About 50 officers, a dozen K-9 teams and four drones searched the trail, Louisa Lake and the Milford Quarry but didn't find anything.

Cambrourelis-Haskins is described as white, 6-feet tall with a skinny build and some facial hair. Police also said he's wearing a beige puffy coat, khaki pants, boots and a green helmet.

SEARCH ONGOING FOR MISSING HOPKINTON MAN Milford Police, Hopkinton Police, Massachusetts State Police, and other... Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

"Police are requesting the public's help by checking all home and commercial security cameras and checking their properties," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. "If anyone sees Mr. Cambrourelis-Haskins or has information about him please call 911 or Milford Police at 508-473-1113."