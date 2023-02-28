Police search Milford area for missing 19-year-old Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins of Hopkinton
MILFORD - State and local police are looking for help in their search for a young man from Hopkinton.
Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins, 19, left his home Monday and was expected back around 5 p.m., according to investigators. Milford Police said his mother last spoke to him just after 6 p.m. and that he told her his phone was dying. Police said he was last seen "pushing his bicycle with a flat tire along the Milford Bike Trail." They added that he is in need of "first responder assistance immediately."
About 50 officers, a dozen K-9 teams and four drones searched the trail, Louisa Lake and the Milford Quarry but didn't find anything.
Cambrourelis-Haskins is described as white, 6-feet tall with a skinny build and some facial hair. Police also said he's wearing a beige puffy coat, khaki pants, boots and a green helmet.
"Police are requesting the public's help by checking all home and commercial security cameras and checking their properties," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. "If anyone sees Mr. Cambrourelis-Haskins or has information about him please call 911 or Milford Police at 508-473-1113."
for more features.