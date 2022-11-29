Driver convicted in 2018 crash that killed 2 Needham High School students

NEEDHAM - One of the two drivers charged in a crash that killed two Needham High School students in 2018 has been convicted.

A Norfolk Superior Court jury convicted 56-year-old Dania Antoine-Guiteau of Wellesley Monday of motor vehicle homicide in the February 10, 2018 crash. She was acquitted of a manslaughter charge.

Adrienne Garrido, 17, and 16-year-old Talia Newfield were walking on Webster Street not far from the high school when they were struck. Both were juniors at the school.

Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield. (Facebook Photos)

According to investigators, 69-year-old Robert Berry initially hit the girls with his car and Antoine-Guiteau, who was approaching them from behind, went to the left of Berry's car and ran over Newfield.

Both drivers stopped at the scene.

Robert Berry and Dania Antoine-Guiteau appeared in Norfolk Superior Court for their arraignment Sept. 5, 2018. CBS Boston

Berry was charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide and two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His trial will reportedly start in February.

Antoine-Guiteau will be sentenced December 9.