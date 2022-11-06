Damien Harris, Christian Barmore among inactive for Patriots against Colts

Patriots 1st Down: Pats have a "Gotta Have It" game vs. Colts in Week 9

Patriots 1st Down: Pats have a "Gotta Have It" game vs. Colts in Week 9

Patriots 1st Down: Pats have a "Gotta Have It" game vs. Colts in Week 9

BOSTON – The Patriots will be shorthanded in the backfield on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Running back Damien Harris, who was listed as questionable after missing practice all week with an illness, is inactive for Sunday's game.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, and J.J. Taylor will be the team's active running backs.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is also among those who won't suit up for the Patriots.

The Patriots had already ruled out offensive linemen David Andrews and Marcus Cannon with concussions, along with DeVante Parker (knee).

Safety Kyle Dugger, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, returns to the field on Sunday.

WBZ-TV has you covered for Sunday's Patriots-Colts game! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, with the Pats and the Colts set to kick things off at 1 p.m. After the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!