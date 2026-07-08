Cyclosporiasis cases reported in Massachusetts; stomach parasite can cause severe diarrhea

Cyclosporiasis, a disease caused by a stomach parasite that can lead to "explosive" diarrhea, has been detected in Massachusetts as other states report an outbreak of cases.

The Department of Public Health said there's been 18 cases reported in Massachusetts since the start of May. A handful of cyclosporiasis cases are reported in the state every year, the agency said.

"There is no clear evidence of a cluster of cases in Massachusetts at this time," DPH said in a statement. "Seasonal increases in cases are common at this time of year."

Cyclosporiasis outbreak

Other states are seeing significantly higher numbers.

In Michigan, health officials say the state's cyclosporiasis outbreak has reached nearly 1,000 cases in about two weeks. Illinois has reported 141 cases, and New York said last week there have been dozens of cases since May.

The source of the outbreak has not been identified. DPH said past outbreaks have been linked to fresh produce such as raspberries, fresh basil, cilantro, scallions, snow peas and bagged salads.

Cyclosporiasis symptoms and treatment

The parasite can be spread when people eat food or water that came into contact with infected feces. It is not known to be transmitted from person to person.

"Cyclospora infects the small intestine (bowel) and usually causes watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements," the Centers for Disease Control says. "If not treated, the illness may last from a few days to over a month."

Other symptoms can include weight loss, bloating, nausea, vomiting and tiredness.

Anyone who thinks they have cyclosporiasis should see a doctor so it can be treated with antibiotics. Health officials say people with diarrhea should rest and drink plenty of clear fluids.

DPH says the best way to prevent contracting the stomach parasite is to wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly and to scrub firm fruits and vegetables, like melons and cucumbers, with a produce brush.