Michigan's cyclosporiasis outbreak grows to nearly 1,000 cases in two weeks

Michigan health officials say the state's cyclosporiasis outbreak has grown to nearly 1,000 cases in just over two weeks.

As of July 8, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has received 992 reports of cyclosporiasis since June 22.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that causes the diarrheal illness cyclosporiasis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most common symptoms associated with the illness are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Some people may also experience body aches, headache or vomiting.

The outbreak of the gastrointestinal illness became public in late June, after the Monroe County Health Department reported it was investigating a cluster of cases.

The state reported 170 confirmed cases on June 30, which grew to more than 700 by July 7.

Most of the cases have been in Southeast Michigan, with multiple cases reported in Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. As of July 6, cases have been confirmed in 35 counties, with Monroe County reporting the most cases with 173.

Michigan usually averages about 50 cases a year, according to MDHHS.

According to the CDC, 17 states have reported outbreaks since early May, including Illinois, New York, and Texas.

MDHHS has launched a cyclosporiasis outbreak webpage, where case counts will be updated daily by 10:30 a.m. ET.

What's causing the outbreak?

Health officials said they have not determined the cause or causes of the recent burst in cases, whether that be a supplier, grower or type of produce.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says previous outbreaks in the United States and Canada were linked to bagged salad mixes, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas and scallions.

Considering the trends, state health officials recommend that restaurants and commercial kitchens in southeast Michigan take additional precautions with fresh produce, including washing it under clean running water and cooking it when possible.

Tips to prevent cyclosporiasis

Health officials shared the following tips for avoiding the illness: