Illinois health department reports "higher-than-average" number of cyclosporiasis cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a "higher-than-average" number of cyclosporiasis cases in the state amid outbreaks in other states nationwide.

As of Tuesday morning, the IDPH reported 141 cases of cyclosporiasis, including 59 acquired domestically and 62 reported after travel outside the U.S.

Twenty cases are pending investigation in Illinois.

"IDPH is seeing a higher-than-average number of reported cases of cyclosporiasis, consistent with what is being seen in several other states," officials said in a written statement. "At this point, no single source or cause of this increase has been identified, and there is no evidence of a large outbreak accounting for all or most of these cases."

Cyclosporiasis can be contracted by consuming food or water contaminated with feces. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea, and fatigue.

IDPH recommends the following guidelines for safe food handling:

Wash produce by running it under water before eating, cutting, or cooking

Scrub firm produce, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush

An outbreak has been reported in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it has received more than 700 reports of cyclosporiasis since June 22, with 38 of those patients needing hospital treatment.