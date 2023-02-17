Csean Skerritt to be arraigned in murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence in Mattapan

Csean Skerritt arrested in murder of Norwood 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence in Mattapan

DORCHESTER - Csean Skerritt, the man charged with killing 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence in Mattapan last month, will be arraigned Friday.

Skerritt, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the January 29 shooting. He'll be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lawrence, who lived in Norwood, was walking in his grandmother's neighborhood when he was killed on a Sunday morning.

Tyler Lawrence Remy Lawrence

Skerritt was arrested February 6. He was already in custody on a drug charge.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the shooting wasn't a random act and that Skerritt "intended to do what he did."

There's no word yet on a motive.

Csean Skerritt. Boston Police

Skerritt was convicted of firearm offenses in 2011 and 2014. He was charged with murder in 2015 but a jury found him not guilty in 2017.