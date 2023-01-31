13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood identified as shooting victim killed in Mattapan

BOSTON - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Mattapan on Sunday. It happened near Freemont and Babson Streets at about 11:30 a.m.

Boston Police identified the victim as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Suffolk County District Attorney said it was a targeted attack.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox called it "another senseless act of violence" and asked for support from the public. No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating the shooting.