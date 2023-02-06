Csean Skerritt arrested in murder of Norwood 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence in Mattapan

Man arrested in murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood in Mattapan last week

Man arrested in murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood in Mattapan last week

Man arrested in murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood in Mattapan last week

BOSTON - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence last weekend in Mattapan.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday that an arrest warrant has been obtained for 34-year-old Csean Skerritt, who is already in police custody. Skerritt was arrested Sunday and charged with a drug distribution offense involving fentanyl. He's expected to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge soon.

Tyler was gunned down in Mattapan last Sunday, January 29, in broad daylight while walking in his grandmother's neighborhood.

"There is still a lot that we do not know about this terrible crime," Hayden said as he asked anyone in the public with information to come forward. "But we do know that a 13-year-old was gunned down on a city street on an early Sunday afternoon. And we know that a monstrous event has shaken our city to its core."

Hayden indicated this wasn't a random act, saying "we believe that the shooter in this case intended to do what he did."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the community has been "robbed" of seeing Tyler grow up. She said there's "work to do" to make sure people are safe on the streets of Boston.

Tyler Lawrence Remy Lawrence

"Today is about a measure of accountability and a measure of justice that we hope will begin to continue solidifying the healing process," Wu said.

Tyler's mother Remy Lawrence has pleaded for justice in her son's case. Hundreds gathered in Norwood to pay their respects to Tyler on Sunday.

"He was a kind boy, loving boy he still walks on his tippy-toes," she told WBZ-TV last week through tears. "Tyler was a good boy. A nice boy, sensitive, sweet, funny."