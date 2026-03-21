Croft School in Boston, Providence R.I. closing after founder allegedly hid $13 million in debt

The Croft School in Boston and Providence is closing after the founder, Scott Given, allegedly concealed $13 million in debt for years.

In a letter to the community, parents alleged that Given called a board member on March 6 and told them he had mismanaged and misrepresented the school's finances for the last several years, keeping two books. The board said they had only gained access to the finances last week and learned that the debt is $13 million.

Parents said that they were told that the for-profit elementary school would close on March 27.

"The doors of a school are closing two months before the end of the year," said Nicky Bandera. "Where are these kids gonna go?"

Parents have been encouraged to fundraise for the school despite already paying tuition, which ranges from $31,690 to $37,690. The board estimates it would take $5 million in cash to cover payroll till the end of the school year.

"We're going to fight as hard as we can, and if that means us raising the money ourselves, we'll do it," parent Tim Cummings said.

Boston Public Schools said they will absorb any Croft School students living in the city.

The Croft School is also being sued by a commercial landlord who alleges that Given provided them with a forged letter of credit for $500,000 in the hopes of expanding into the Foodie's Market location in the South End.

CBS News Boston has reached out to Given and his attorneys, but has not heard back.