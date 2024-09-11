Man suspected of killing Lawrence mother arraigned on upgraded murder charges

LAWRENCE - Cristian Montero pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Lawrence District Court on Wednesday. The charges were upgraded from witness intimidation and misleading investigators after a completed autopsy of the victim.

Montero, 35, is accused of killing Carol Flaz, a 37-year-old mother, on or around August 31.

Cristian Montero is accused of murdering Carol Flaz in Lawrence. CBS Boston

Investigators revealed in previous court hearings that Flaz left her apartment, which is two doors down from Montero's inside 590 Broadway, early in the morning that Saturday. They say she did a sign of the cross - as captured on surveillance footage - before walking into his apartment. Her children alerted relatives that she never came home.

Flaz was reported missing and Montero, confirmed by photos obtained by WBZ, attended search parties to help look for her.

But investigators say surveillance footage inside the apartment complex shows him wheeling out a wagon full of what appeared to be clothes hours after Flaz appeared at his door. Days later, her body was found in the woods in Haverhill.

Victim's family seeks answers

More than 50 family members and friends of both the suspect and victim packed the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, eager to hear details about how investigators believe Carol Flaz died - but none were provided.

Carol Flaz-Burgos. City of Lawrence

"There are details that have not been made known to the public," prosecutor Jessica Fleet told the judge as she asked for the entire record to be sealed in the case, citing an open investigation. The judge granted the motion - and as a result, family members did not learn how Flaz was allegedly killed.

"To us, he is guilty," neighbor Teresa Colome told WBZ. She lives in the same apartment complex and said she is scared knowing he lived nearby.

Montero pleaded not guilty. He will be held without bail until his next hearing - a probable cause hearing, where more details will likely be revealed - on October 16 via Zoom.