Popular beach on North Shore of Massachusetts announces new shark safety measures

A well-known beach on the North Shore of Massachusetts is taking steps to protect swimmers this summer after a series of shark sightings last year.

Last fall, shark sightings kept Crane Beach in Ipswich closed for swimming for weeks in September and October. The beach even warned dog owners to keep their pets away from the shore due to the presence of sharks. Now, the Trustees of Reservations, which operates the beach, is stepping up efforts to monitor the waters for sharks.

"The safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority," Trustees Property Director Chris Moore said in a statement. "We have worked diligently in preparation for the summer beach season with local public safety officials, marine biologists, and state wildlife officials to put in place staff training and several safety protocols in the event sharks return to Crane Beach this year."

Shark monitoring on Crane Beach

The Trustees said that as part of "enhanced beach operation protocols," the Ipswich harbormaster and lifeguard staff will regularly monitor and patrol the water throughout the summer.

"If a shark sighting is suspected, visitors will be asked to exit the water until public safety personnel can determine if a shark is present," the Trustees said. "If a sighting is confirmed, it will prompt a water closure."

Additionally, at least one shark detection buoy will be going in the water where sharks were spotted last year.

Why were there sharks at Crane Beach?

The Trustees called last fall's juvenile shark sightings "surprising." They say the sharks were there because water temperatures had dropped about 10 degrees, causing bait fish to relocate closer to shores. The presence of the fish near the beach attracted the sharks and forced the weeks-long closure.

The "Sharktivity" app shows that sharks have been detected off Chatham and Wellfleet this week. And while sharks are more likely to be around Cape Cod, experts say it's not necessarily unusual for them to make their way up to the North Shore.

"In the event of a public safety emergency related to shark activity, additional resources will be deployed to ensure beachgoers are safe," the Trustees said.